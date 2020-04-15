Middle, high school students can learn coding and robotics through free Amazon classes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Middle and high school students can learn how to code through music for free. Amazon Future Engineer is offering several computer science courses for 2nd through 12th grade to offer students educational options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently called for schools statewide to remain closed through the end of this academic school year. The Future Engineer program is part of Amazon's $70 million commitment to increase access to STEM education.
Programs offered include a virtual robotics course that teaches students the fundamentals of coding through coding a virtual robot.
EarSketch helps students learn to code through music, and features Grammy-award winning artists Ciara and Common providing studio-quality music that students can remix from home using code. Students can also enter their remixes into weekly challenges overseen by Georgia Tech.
For more computer science programs or to sign up, click here.
