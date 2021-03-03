Positively Georgia: From building homes, to helping the homeless

You might not know his face, but Marc Pollack's fingerprints are dotted across the landscape of Atlanta. He's developed condominiums and apartments across the metro, including at Atlantic Station and The Battery at Truist Park.
He shifted his attention from building homes to helping those without homes. He's part of several organizations that help the homeless get back on their feet. He combined that passion with a love of cooking while he was in quarantine during the pandemic.
Marc began chronicling each day in a small notebook, taking notes on what he cooked. In August, he took those pages and turned them into a cookbook. The proceeds on the sales of the cookbook have gone to the Gateway Center, which helps Atlanta's homeless population.
