Fulton County, GA (CBS46) Studies show that children who read at least three times a week are more likely to have greater success in school.
The 8th annual Digital Storytelling Festival is working to keep that momentum by helping kids become published authors. The festival, hosted by Clark Atlanta University, pairs future teachers with elementary kids at schools throughout Metro Atlanta.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.