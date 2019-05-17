ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – TechBridge and Goodwill of North Georgia have partnered up to help put low-income workers and the unemployed on the fast track to high-paying jobs.
The Technology Career Program provides 16 weeks of accelerated training in web development, mentorship and internships with some of Atlanta’s top tech firms – all for free.
Mynti Roebuck said participating in the program is a step up from her dishwasher job.
“I’m not happy with my dishwasher position and I feel like I deserve more and I can do more.”
The program will start accepting applications for its next course in June.
