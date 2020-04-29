ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just mentioning the word coronavirus can release a lot of emotions - anxiety, depression, loneliness.
A free new app, Lyf, is offering its team of licensed psychologists to provide feedback and support for free. Lyf offers 24/7 access to psychologists who provide answers to questions and resources.
CEO and co-founder Eddie Wittenberg said the network offers people who normally couldn't afford it access to support.
“With Lyf, you’re provided a world of support in the palm of your hand. It’s a crowd-sourced emotional support network for whatever is going on in your life and in your mind," she said.
The app will offer free access to services, but premium services are also available for longer sessions at $10 per hour.
