ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Floyd Hospital received a stockpile of much-needed supplies thanks to students and staff at Rome City Schools.
Families donated additional supplies and wipes, and the bulk of supplies were courtesy of Rome Middle and High schools.
The schools are part of Georgia's career, technical and agricultural (CTAE) programs. Between the schools, there are four healthcare programs where critical medical supplies like masks and gloves are used as part of classroom instruction, said Holly Amerman, CTAE director for Rome City Schools.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s Department of Education asked CTAE programs statewide to find and donate available supplies to local healthcare providers.
Amerman did just that, but also reached out to students and their families for help.
“Our community has been so supportive during this crisis,” said Amerman. “We already have families coming by our campuses to pick up meals, so we asked people with supplies that they would be willing to donate to drop them off at those feeding sites. With these items in such short supply, every little bit helps. Every mask, gown, or set of gloves that we can donate helps medical professionals fight the spread of this virus.”
Amerman and her team collected more than 30,000 gloves, 3,000 masks, 1,000 gowns, and countless wipes and other materials.
Amerman said she was touched by the community support.
“This is a hard time for everyone, so lending a hand is something I think most people are eager to do. My kids were excited just to come help load the car and deliver the items, and that sense of purpose is helpful in so many ways during this period of isolation. It feels good to be able to contribute and I’m glad we were able to deliver items that are so desperately needed.”
