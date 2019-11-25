COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Sesame Street has been entertaining and educating millions of kids worldwide for 50 years.
The program launched Nov. 10, 1969.
The colorful cast has hit the road to celebrate with a 90-minute musical show “Sesame Street Live Let’s Party!” and decades later the gang has still got it.
Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and the crew recently took center stage at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center to the excitement of their young fans who were dazzled by singing, dancing and special effects.
The award-winning television show was created to teach kids lessons from numbers and letters, to manners and diversity, and the importance of imagination.
And when the Muppets took the stage – they didn’t disappoint.
The show featured choreography, lighting, special effects and interaction with the cast – which kept the kids dancing in the aisles.
The themes of friendship, community and kindness that has made the TV show a staple ever present.
The production is traveling to cities throughout the U.S. through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.