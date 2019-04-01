ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) See how one Metro Atlanta teen is helping make Prom dreams come true for teens throughout Metro Atlanta. Plus --information following the story, on how your teen could get one of these free dresses!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) See how one Metro Atlanta teen is helping make Prom dreams come true for teens throughout Metro Atlanta. Plus --information following the story, on how your teen could get one of these free dresses!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.