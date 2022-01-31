ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — It only takes one person to make a lasting impact on someone's life, and one Rockdale County woman has been doing it for a decade.
CBS46 learned about the amazing things Sandra Hill is doing because someone nominated her for our Surprise Squad. She started her charity Mothers Daughters And Sisters against Breast Cancer after her sister was diagnosed. For 10 years she has been driving women to get mammograms.
Gurvir Dhindsa has her story.
(0) comments
