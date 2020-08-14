ATLANTA (CBS46)-- In the months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Georgia, doctors and nurses have been working harder than ever to treat patients of the deadly virus.
Their dedication during this difficult time is what inspired 12-year-old Jason Zgonc to do something that would lift their spirits. Every evening for more than three months, Jason has gone to Emory Decatur Hospital with his trumpet to play music for the staff. "I do it so the hospital workers can have a little bit of joy for all their hard work," he explains.
Frontline health care workers like ICU nurse Dawn Love say it means more than Jason can know. While the CBS46 Surprise Squad cameras were rolling, Dawn called a coworker, who recalled a particularly difficult day. "I think touched me the day where we lost, what, 12 people?"
"Honestly, he makes me smile," Dawn adds. "He literally has been here every day, non stop, consistently. It's uplifting that somebody still continues to think about you.
Jason got the idea after seeing a member of the New York Philharmonic playing off his balcony in New York City. "That made me really want to come out and do it because I knew we live right down the street from the hospital," he says.
"He only played one song that first day," his mother, Karen Zgonc, says. "He played somewhere over the rainbow."
As the staff listened to some of their favorite tunes, they enjoyed a delivery of Dairy Queen Blizzards, donated by United Community Bank. Boxes of ice cream were brought inside for the many nurses and doctors still inside the hospital treating patients.
And outside, the Surprise Squad gave back to the young man who has given so much joy to the nurses. The seventh grader is starting school later this month. United Community Bank was proud to donate a new Macbook Air to help Jason as his classes go digital.
It was a surprise United Community Bank says they were excited to participate in. "I'm very proud of what he's doing. To be his age and to have the sense of giving back to the community at such an early age is very impressive," says Senior Vice President Bernard Stanford. "With my wife being a nurse and hearing her stories, I know it's those types of things that are done that show appreciation, it really matters," he adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.