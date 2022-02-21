COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — This week's Surprise Squad is one to cheer about.
A viewer sent us a heartfelt letter that took us to a high school in Cobb County.
The Hoya Squad at Harrison High School can be found on the sidelines, rooting on their team.
Several special needs students cheer right along with them and it's all thanks to one special teacher -- Melissa Churchill.
