(CBS46)-- 11-year old Sophia Tiborczszeghi loves ice cream, especially at her favorite spot-- O'Briens in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
That's where the CBS46 Surprise Squad caught up with her one recent afternoon.
Sophia loves one thing more than ice cream-- animals. "We have three cats and my fish," she says. She turned that love for animals into a community service project for her girl scout award.
She wanted to make sure pets are protected when they are rescued from fires. "Fire, it has ash, so it gets into the air and you can hardly breathe... so I thought what's one way I can help cats and dogs when there is a fire?" says the Sugar Hill Elementary fifth grader.
She sold homemade get-well cards to raise enough money to buy kits with special masks for pets and donate the kits to local fire departments.
With the help of United Community Bank, the CBS46 Surprise Squad gave Sophia and her family a behind-the-scene experience at Zoo Atlanta.
"I think it's awesome what you are doing for the animals and we want to wish you all the best of luck now and in the future, because it takes a very loyal and caring person to devote yourself to the animals," says Maci McKenna of United Community Bank.
