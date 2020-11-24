Surprise Squad: ALDI customers celebrate Thanksgiving with free groceries

ALDI's newest location in Union City is full of customers shopping for Thanksgiving. With unemployment and new COVID-19 cases on the rise, ALDI and the CBS46 Surprise Squad wanted to help those customers by paying for their groceries.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun, our customers will be excited, our staff is excited to give back and we can't wait," said director of operations Todd Gonzales.
Each customer expressed gratitude, not just for the free groceries, but also for their lives. "I'm thankful to be alive, it's been a good year," one customer said. "I've been blessed," said another.
ALDI also extended holiday cheer to its employees this year, by giving every worker two $30 gift cards.
