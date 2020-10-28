Jill Herring thought she was getting her photograph taken for the church directory at Community of Grace Lutheran Church in Grayson, when the CBS46 Surprise Squad showed up.
Jill has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness ever since she was diagnosed with a rare form of triple negative breast cancer seven years ago. "I wouldn't want anyone to go through what we have gone through as a family," she says.
When Jill reflected on her diagnosis, she realized something. "It can change your life, it can change for the better, or it can be devastating." Jill chose to let it change her life for the better.
She began her role as an advocate with the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, and soon began meeting with lawmakers to help others in her situation. Jill's cancer returned three years ago, but she didn't let it stop her from traveling for her advocacy.
"It’s not all about me, you know I’m just one person who is going thru this," says Jill. "It is the worst thing that has ever happened in our lives, but I can also recognize that someone else is having what’s the worst thing that has ever happened in their lives as well. If we can’t make that better, we can at least walk with them in that process."
The CBS46 Surprise Squad, along with United Community Bank, are helping Jill by giving her a check for $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.