COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- When school went virtual for Cobb County senior Kendall Wilkes, she decided to make the most of it by helping others.
"My mom and Miss Kim were on the phone and she said online learning is difficult for Lainey," she says. Lainey Hartfield, a 13-year-old with Spina Bifida, has grown up with Kendall.
Kendall realized students like Lainey are losing vital interaction in their virtual classes. It moved Kendall to spend her afternoons helping Lainey with her school work.
"We get our assignments done very quickly because she’s very smart," Kendall explains.
Lainey's mom, Kim Hartfield, says it has made a difference for her daughter. "It’s just for their independence and self confidence it means the world. KK probably has no idea how much it means- it’s a game changer," she says.
Kendall didn't stop there. She found other Cobb County families in the same situation, and recruited her friends to help. Now, she has 20 volunteers helping 10 families.
While Kendall and Lainey spend most of their time doing school work, one thing they both love always comes up. "We talk a lot about dogs," says Kendall.
That's why the CBS46 Surprise Squad, with help from United Community Bank, surprised Kendall with a puppy, as well as $500 to spend on her volunteer project.
