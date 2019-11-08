ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The oldest city in Georgia is featured on one of the most popular travel bucket-lists. Savannah is a must-see according to "1,000 Places to See Before You Die."
The city – which attracts millions of visitors to its cobblestone streets and Southern history – is among three Georgia attractions highlighted.
The New York Times best-seller recently hit shelves with a fresh new deluxe edition featuring new places and photos.
Georgia's Golden Isles and the Appalachian Trial are also included.
CBS46 spoke with author and globe-trotting journalist Patricia Schultz about her latest edition and what makes these Georgia spots so special.
"Each place-to-see-before-you-die promises its own special experience," she said.
The book – originally published in 2003 – is the best-selling travel book of all time selling more than 3.5 million copies.
Schultz said in the age of social media, it was time to give the original a sophisticated update.
The colorful coffee-table book has more than 1,000 photographs pinpointing destinations in Europe, Africa, Bermuda and more.
"In this world of Instagrammable everything, the timeless combination of travel and beautiful photography felt especially natural and exciting," Schultz said. "We wanted this new deluxe and photo-driven edition to capture everyone's heart the way the original book captured – with its information and history-filled pages - everyone's mind."
Schultz said Savannah's historic downtown and scenery lent to its selection.
"Savannah is one big, walkable, open-air museum full of fantastic architecture, history, great food and lovely people," she said.
While her time touring Savannah was short, it definitely left an imprint.
"It was just too brief," she said. "But long enough to remind me of the expression ‘Travel is best measured in friendships and not miles.’ Georgia's small towns and big cities always deliver some of that irresistible Southern hospitality that this New Yorker readily admits is sometimes lacking in the north."
Schultz said The Appalachian Trail, which starts in Georgia and ends in Maine, is one of the world's "finest treks"
And she couldn't leave the state without experiencing a coastal getaway which is why the Golden Isles made the list.
The Isles is made up of four barrier islands and the port of Brunswick, including St. Simons, Sea Island, Jekyll Island and Little St. Simmons Island.
"In a country like ours with thousands of miles of coastline, we don't have a terribly large number of islands, so I was happy to explore Georgia's off-shore getaways beginning with Cumberland Island and following in the footsteps of the Carnegies."
Schultz said the book encourages readers to dive in and don't be intimidated by its sheer volume – it weighs more than six pounds.
"The possibilities are countless...from Castles and palaces, to Islands, and Street Fairs and Markets," said Schultz. "There's no excuse not to add a few places to your wish list!"
