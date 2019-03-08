ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia State University is working to close the gender gap through a unique program that is teaching young women to lead before they enter the work force.
WomenLead exposes these students to programs, courses and more importantly, influential women across the country who share strategy and advice on what it takes to reach top level positions.
