ATLANTA (CBS46) - C.T. Martin, 84, former and legendary Atlanta City Council Member died on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta.
Martin was a champion for minority businesses, youths, an advocate for seniors, and a fierce “get out the vote” campaign manager throughout the region.
He served as a Council member for District 10 for nearly 30 years. He is credited with mentoring and developing many young people over the years, including his eventual successor, Councilmember Andrea L. Boone.
In honor of Martin’s legacy and contributions to Atlanta, there will be a celebration of life featuring a variety of different events on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
A COMMUNITY REMEMBERS, A Candlelight Ceremony
- Thursday, May 13, 2021
- 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- C.T. Martin Plaza at Doctors’ Memorial Park
- 500 Fairburn Road, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331
LYING IN REPOSE, A Public Viewing
- Friday, May 14, 2021
- 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church
- 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW Atlanta, Georgia 30311
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICES
- Saturday, May 15, 2021
- 11:00 a.m.
- C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
- 3201 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta, Georgia 30311
INTERMENT
- Saturday, May 15, 2021
- 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW Atlanta, Georgia 30314
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS
- Contributions should be made to: City of Atlanta
- Memo: C.T. Martin/Adamsville Trust Account
- For more information contact Councilmember Andrea Boone at aboone@atlantaga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.