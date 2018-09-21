A leak was discovered in a FedEx truck after it arrived to deliver a cleaning chemical to the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken plant on Univeter Road near Canton.
The chemical is called organic peroxide, and it is a breathing hazard.
Pilgrim’s Pride is very close to I-575, and both directions were shut down at about 2 p.m., Friday, but they have since re-opened.
Hazmat crews are working to clean up the spill, and all 300 employees of the plant are evacuated until the situation is under control.
Several people were taken to hospitals for breathing problems, including two construction workers who were standing on a side of a road where the leaking truck passed by.
