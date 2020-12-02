FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Home Depot Foundation has teamed up with local nonprofit Meals on Wheels Atlanta to spread holiday cheer to 25 seniors across seven local zip codes. Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, worked alongside Meals on Wheels Atlanta to complete the surprise, socially-distanced deliveries, following all CDC and government safety guidelines.

The surprise deliveries went to 25 local senior citizens and their families who don’t have the ability to leave their homes or have access to holiday decorations. Each recipient and their family received a holiday tree, ornaments and lights, as well as a home appliance of their choice from The Home Depot Foundation.

“We prepare fresh, nutritious meals that are then frozen for ease so having a working microwave is necessary. And because many of those we serve are frail or disabled and not able to cook for themselves, the other kitchen appliances will make such a positive difference in their day-to-day lives,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO, Meals on Wheels Atlanta.”

The Home Depot Foundation and Meals on Wheels Atlanta have collaborated on community giving initiatives since 2007.

"We're proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Meals on Wheels Atlanta –especially as we work together to deliver joy to those in need during an unprecedented year. Together, we’re creating surprise moments that really matter and helping to make a difference this holiday by putting good into action.” – Jena Alford, Manager of Atlanta Programs and Partnerships

These holiday surprises across Atlanta are part of The Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign, when Team Depot volunteers are activated to put good into action and make a difference in local communities across the country. There are so many on the frontlines serving communities right now – active military, veterans, first responders, essential workers, healthcare workers, teachers and many more. Operation Surprise celebrates their selfless spirit by delivering hope, lifting spirits and providing assistance.

This year marks The Home Depot Foundation’s tenth seasonal giving campaign. Operation Surprise 2020 runs from Veterans Day, November 11, through December 31.