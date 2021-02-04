Ciara Cummings is a Florida native, born and raised in Orlando, but found her home here in the peach state. The award-winning journalist began her career about two hours away in Augusta where she developed a passion for investigative storytelling and narrative writing.
While at the CBS affiliate station in Augusta, she honed her skills for reporting on local government and policy. From ambulance services, to the distressed fire department, to county commission, Ciara worked to uncover community grief in a way that would foster accountability from public officials. Most notably, her investigations on environmental injustice in the Hyde Park neighborhood earned her an Excellence in My Market Award (EMMA) from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, along with recognition from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters for her work on the impact of a rural town’s ballooning debt.
While she found her purpose in journalism, her joy comes from service. Ciara is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., whose mission is to provide service to all mankind. Additionally, she is a mentor for LANES, a Florida based nonprofit which mentors teenage girls. The storyteller is also a member of The National Association of Black Journalists.
Ciara completed her degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism at the University of South Florida, (Go Bulls!). In her personal time, she enjoys journaling and coffee. There is never a wrong time for a cup, according to the self-proclaimed caffeine connoisseur.
If you want to share your story, send her an email ciara.cummings@cbs46.com.
