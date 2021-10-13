ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cosentino Group, a family-owned Spanish company known for distributing innovative architectural surfaces, celebrated the grand opening of their new Atlanta City Center showroom Wednesday with none other than Cindy Crawford as the guest of honor.
Crawford, a global fashion icon and ambassador for Cosentino's Silestone brand, participated in a special cooking demonstration with local restaurateur and chef Ford Fry. The demonstration was moderated by Caroline Perrott, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta.
Cindy Crawford then sat with Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta Editor-in-Chief Caroline Perrott for a conversation on her views regarding modern design and architectural aesthetics.
After the ribbon cutting of Cosentino's newest showroom, Crawford and Chef Ford Fry began the lively cooking demo. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy delicious prepared by the celebrity duo.
Guests were then taken on a tour of the new facility, touted as an innovative, high-test showroom, only the second of its kind in North America. Cosentino's other North American showroom is located in Chicago.
The event also showcased new products and offerings from Cosentino.
