Cinnamon-Baked Apples with Maple-Walnut-Oat Topping by LVNGbook

There is an entire family of American fruit desserts with interesting names, some of them regional: slump, grunt, sonker, cobbler, brown Betty, crisp, crumble, and pandowdy.
All of them are meant to use seasonal fruit (or fruit that needs to be eaten before going bad). This dessert is a crisp because the topping contains oats and nuts. Feel free to substitute other fruit for the apples, such as pears in the winter or peaches in summer.
Hands-on Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 52-55 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Cooking spray
2 pounds golden delicious apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-thick slices (about 6 cups)
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1/3 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons yogurt-based butter (such as Brummel and Brown)
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 6-cup baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Combine apples, sugar, cinnamon, and flour in a large bowl; mix well. Transfer apples to prepared baking dish.
3. Combine oats, walnuts, and butter in a separate bowl. With your fingertips, work butter into oats and walnuts until they begin to clump together. Stir in maple syrup. Scatter mixture over apples, but don’t worry that it doesn’t completely cover the apples.
4. Bake until apples are tender, the liquid is thick and bubbly, and the topping is browned, about 42-45 minutes. If the topping begins to brown too quickly, loosely tent the dish with a sheet of foil and continue baking.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 200
Total Fat (g): 6
Saturated Fat (g): 1
Trans Fat (g): 0
Cholesterol (mg): 0
Sodium (mg): 30
Potassium (%DV): 4
Protein (g): 2
Carbs (g): 38
Fiber (g): 3
Sugars (g): 27
Added Sugars (g): 14
Calcium (%DV): 2
