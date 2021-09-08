ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta City Council passed a lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation Wednesday to build a new public safety training campus.
The new state-of-the-art training facility will be built on a 265-acres city-owned property, with 85-acres dedicated to the facility with the remainder being kept as greenspace. Reports say that the exterior space will feature recreation areas while aiming to have minimal impact on nearby forested area.
The training facility will serve Atlanta Police, Atlanta Fire Rescue, and E911 in ensuring proper training and best practices in public safety.
"The new Public Safety Training Facility is another step in our Administration's efforts to support our fire and police officers, while also focusing on sensible reform," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "This training facility will not only help boost morale, retention and recruitment of our public safety personnel, but will give us physical space to ensure that our officers and firefighters are receiving 21st century training, rooted in respect and regard for the communities they serve. We will continue to work with the impacted communities on how to best thoughtfully develop and preserve the surrounding property."
Construction of the facility will be handled in phases,with the first phase to be privately funded by the Atlanta Police Foundation via philanthropic and corporate donations.
The total scope is expected to cost around $90 million. The city of Atlanta is expected to contribute through a 30-year $1 million per year lease starting in 2024 or through a single contribution using a general obligation bond.
Officials said that the campus will include the following:
- 30 acres for urban farming
- Auditorium for police/fire and public use
- Stables and 40 acres of pastureland for Mounted Patrol
- Modular classroom and administration building
- EVOC course for emergency vehicle driver training
- Mock City for burn building training and urban police training
- K-9 unit kennel and Training
- Emergency Operations Center for collaborative law enforcement training
- Atlanta Police Leadership Institute
- Atlanta Fire/Rescue Academy
- Atlanta Police Academy
APD announced a press conference to be held at the Public Safety Headquarters on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the new facility. Speakers will include Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Deputy Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Fire Chief Roderick Smith, and Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson.
Additional information about the anticipated Atlanta Public Safety Training Center can be found at atlantapolicefoundation.org/pstc/.
