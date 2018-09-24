Johns Creek residents are being encouraged to take a step toward better help with a new health program that will bring doctors and patients together.
The "Walk with a Doc" program will begin Saturday, October 13 at 10 a.m. at Newtown Park and will continue on the second Saturday of each month.
“The Walk with a Doc program gives participants a personalized opportunity to ask medical questions in a more casual setting,” Marilyn Margolis, CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
The first walk will be hosted by Dr. Maria Piraner, Director of Center for Breast Care at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Piraner will discuss the importance of breast cancer early detection, prevention, and tips to stay healthy.
“This program supports Johns Creek’s initiative ‘iHeart Johns Creek’ and I am thrilled Emory Johns Creek is providing its expertise to those who will participate,” said Mayor Mike Bodker. “In general, the residents of our exceptional community maintain a healthy and active lifestyle so I believe this will be well received.”
For more information on WWAD please visit www.walkwithadoc.org. For more information about the Johns Creek Walk with a Doc please visit the City of Johns Creek website or the Emory Johns Creek Hospital website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.