ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College on Monday announced a move to virtual instruction for all students during the Fall 2020 semester. Morehouse School of Medicine will move forward with a previously announced hybrid model of in-person and virtual instruction, given the institution’s role in healthcare delivery and the training of public health and medical professionals.
The Atlanta University Center Consortium said in a press release that the move to virtual was a difficult but necessary decision that is due to the current surge of COVID-19 – and was made with the guidance of medical experts.
The AUCC, which is comprised of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), said the decision also takes into account current data on the disproportionately negative impact of COVID-19 on Black populations, as well as the increased spread of the virus within young adult populations.
“The AUCC’s vibrant and interconnected community has a long tradition of collaboration, community and shared resources,” Clark Atlanta University President George French, Ph.D, chair of the AUCC Council of Presidents said. “We announce this decision with a heavy heart. We know how vital the in-person connection and bonds formed throughout the AUCC are to our students. We wish the situation were different, but we must do our part to help support the health and safety of our community and we are committed to being part of the solution as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
“The health and safety of AUCC students, faculty, and staff was at the heart of this deeply disappointing decision,” said Todd Greene, executive director of the Atlanta University Center Consortium. “Through real-time monitoring of the distressing COVID-19 trends both in Atlanta and across the United States, it is now clear that the surges in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and in the home states of our students makes it impossible to safely resume in-person learning this fall. The AUCC looks forward to welcoming students back to campus when it is safe to do so.”
Specific plans and polices will differ for each AUCC member institution, and each has issued guidance for its students and other constituencies. Please visit the website of each institution for specific information, and visit http://www.aucenter.edu for updates.
