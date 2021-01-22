CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clarkson police are asking for tips from the public after two young sisters were shot while they were playing in their apartment.
Police said someone outside fired into the apartment December 27, hitting the five-year-old and eight-year-old girls. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Clarkston Station Apartments off of Montreal Road.
A bullet went right through the chest of the younger sister, according to Det. William Miller. He said the older girl was shot in her face and the bullet went through her neck. They both survived and are recovering with a long road ahead physically and psychologically, said Miler.
"Horrible tragedy, unthinkable," he told CBS46.
Investigators found 18 shell casings from a high powered rifle. They believe the shooter or shooters were right outside the apartment and fired directly into a bedroom window and the living room doors. The girls were in the living room playing a video game.
"Someone stood outside, the blinds were closed, the doors were closed, and just indiscriminately shot through this apartment not caring or not knowing who was inside and hit two innocent little girls," said Miller.
Detectives don't know why that apartment was targeted.
They are hoping someone will recognize three persons of interest captured on cell phone video earlier that day walking near the apartment. The three people are armed, at least one of them with a rifle. Police want to question the people seen in that video.
A Crime Stoppers reward is now $5,000. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Miller is determined to solve the crime.
He said, "It’s an unthinkable tragedy and it just rocked our police department to think something like this would happen. It's at the top of our list.”
