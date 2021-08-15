CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)— Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) announced Sunday morning that Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro will move to virtual learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to a CCPS spokesperson, the middle school will go virtual on Monday and are expected to remote learn until Aug. 27, 2021, returning to in-person learning on Monday, Aug.30. This includes staff and students.
School officials said students should report to their regular bus stops to receive meals as breakfast and lunch will be delivered to Kendrick Middle School 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
The CCPS media release said, “The school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic. The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop.”
This is now another school that has pivoted to virtual learning in the metro Atlanta area.
For more information visit CCPS district website.
