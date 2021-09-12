CLAYTON, Co. (CBS46)— The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding a man last seen leaving his elderly group home on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10.
According to police, the man is Richard “Ray” Bunch, his last known whereabouts were near the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro.
Police describe Bunch as a white man, 6-1 tall and approximately 150 lbs. A police spokesperson told us Bunch was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a plain shirt, and black boots or tennis shoes.
Officials say Bunch has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression, early onset of dementia, and seizures. He also has a black eye from a previous fall.
Anyone with information can call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
