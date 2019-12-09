CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a murder suspect and warn the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says Tory Benefield is wanted for a murder at a gas station in Lovejoy on November 29.
The department says he walked up to a vehicle and tried to rob a group of people during a drug transaction. Benefield ended up shooting one of the men in the chest. That victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Benefield is charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
If you have any information on Benefield's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.