CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Police are looking for Ricardo Dorian Burrows Jr. after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the abdomen this morning after an argument in College Park.
The victim underwent surgery and is recovering. Sheriff Victor Hill called in The Panther unit to search for Burrows.
Burrows is considered armed and dangerous and if spotted 911 should be dialed immediately. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Burrows, please contact the Sheriff’s Panther/Stalking unit at 770-477-4479
