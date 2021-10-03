CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a body found on the side of the highway.
A police spokesperson tells us a passerby reported seeing a body near the overpass of 675 Northbound and Anvilblock Road in Ellenwood.
We have learned the call came in around 10:41 a.m. on Sunday and detectives are on scene.
We have a crew on the ground. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.