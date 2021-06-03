CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta sheriff was stripped of his power after a three-person panel voted unanimously to do so, leaving questions as to who would be in-charge of the department moving forward.
Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday Clayton County's Victor Hill could no longer serve while he awaits trial for violation of inmates' civil rights.
The longtime sheriff faces federal charges which accuse him of putting detainees in restraint chairs for hours, causing injuries. The review panel cited how the chairs were used, in its decision to suspend Hill.
CBS46's Ciara Cummings spoke to one panel member about the findings, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of Burke County, Georgia. Williams said if someone is in a restraint chair for too long, it could cause damage.
"Not only physical injury, it's mental injury," he added.
The veteran law enforcement officer explained the evidence, or lack thereof, was sufficient enough to remove Hill.
"They were not combative, they were not resisting, there was not a prior altercation before they were ordered to the chair."
Clayton County's own policy, even the State Department of Corrections' policy, outlines restraint chairs should only be used if an unruly inmate poses risk to themself or others. At least four times, county inmates claim that was not the case. Alleging, they were strapped up for hours, for no reason.
Williams explained, "that restraint is supposed to be monitored by a medical professional and it's very clear that it's never to be used at punishment."
As an elected official, Hill is still technically Sheriff, though only by title. When asked about who would lead the department following Hill's suspension, Governor Kemp said that they do not yet have an answer for that.
Previous CBS46 investigations exposed the impact of misused restraint chairs. In unrelated cases, in other Georgia counties, we found an inmate suffered severe injuries after being strapped for too long and tased. While in another case, an inmate died after being left in one.
"A cruel and unusual punishment, the 8th amendment comes to mind. The 14th amendment [too]-- due process."
Federal investigators believe the sheriff violated inmates' civil right's but supporters maintain Hill is beloved in the community and simply takes a zero-tolerance approach to criminals.
"If he's that bad, why do he continue to get elected. Crime is down," says Gerald Rose with the New Order National Human Rights Organization. The group is planning to hold a press conference at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Thursday at 10 a.m.
Drew Findling, a lawyer for Hill, told the Associated Press they are disappointed by the governor's order.
Findling added on a phone interview, “However, we remain confident that, ultimately, Sheriff Hill will be completely exonerated. Thereafter, the executive order will be moot, and the citizens of Clayton County will have Sheriff Hill, their duly elected sheriff, back in office.”
Sheriff Victor Hill released the following statement:
"Today, I have been placed on suspension until I am exonerated in court. I am very honored to have the outpour of support I have received and I thank you all for it. I will take this time to train and meditate so that when I return, any ground loss will be regained. Until then may GOD bless you all, and may he continue to bless Clayton County."
During a meeting Thursday afternoon, CBS46 asked Governor Kemp who will be the next sheriff in Clayton County, and he responded with "no, we don't know about that."
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.