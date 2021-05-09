CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police Officers are asking the public’s help in finding a young woman named Jasmine Peters, 21.
Police said Peters was last seen by her father leaving their home around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities describe Peters as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot and weighs 100 pounds.
Peters was last seen wearing red and blue jogging pants and orange shoes.
According to police Peters has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, paranoia, and schizophrenia.
Police said she has not taken her medication.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Peters is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
