CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill reports his office is continuing to fight crime during the coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Hill has ordered his COBRA unit to continue to strike crime in order to keep citizens in the county safe during the outbreak.
Since the outbreak began, Sheriff Hill’s COBRA unit has made 68 arrests, removed 13 illegal guns from the streets, and recovered eight stolen vehicles.
“We want encourage everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible, wash hands frequently, sanitize surfaces, and rest assured that the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to protect no matter what”, Sheriff Hill said in a statement.
Established in January 2013, the primary focus of the COBRA Unit is to target high crime, drug, and prostitution areas.
According to the sheriff's website, the seven man unit has made over 2,000 arrests since it's creation, the majority of which have been for drugs and prostitution.
