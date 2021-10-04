The 114th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features first-year Carrollton head football coach Joey King, who is 5-1 on the season heading into a matchup against Paulding County this Friday.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Carver-Columbus head football coach Corey Joyner, who has led the Tigers to five consecutive victories after a week 1 loss to Lee County, 25-22. Also joining the show will be Perry head football coach Kevin Smith, who is getting the Panthers ready for a Friday matchup against Washington County.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
