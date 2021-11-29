The 129th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Dacula head football coach Casey Vogt, who is preparing his Falcons for their semifinal matchup against Hughes after last Friday’s 35-0 shutout win over Johns Creek.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Walton head football coach Daniel Brunner whose 52-35 victory over Brookwood put the Raiders through to the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Also joining the show will be Carver-Atlanta head football coach Darren Myles who is preparing the Panthers for their semifinal matchup against Pierce County.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
