The 116th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Douglas County head football coach Johnny White, who has led the Tigers to a 6-1 record leading up to this Friday’s game against Dalton.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Jefferson head football coach Gene Cathcart, whose Dragons are undefeated on the season heading into a matchup against Chestatee. Also joining the show will be Hughes head football coach Daniel Williams, who has led the Panthers to six consecutive wins after a week 1 loss to Newton.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
