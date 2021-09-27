The 112th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features fifth year Fitzgerald football coach Tucker Pruitt, who is preparing the Purple Hurricane for a matchup against Berrien this coming Friday.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, who will discuss the recent reclassification meeting within the GHSA. Also joining the show will be Coffee head football coach Robby Pruitt, who has led the Trojans to a 6-0 record heading into a bye week.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch the show!
