The 125th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Grayson head football coach Adam Carter, who is preparing his Rams for their first-round matchup against East Coweta in the Class 7A playoffs and the first postseason game of the Drive for the GHSA State Title series on PeachtreeTV.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have East Coweta head football coach John Small, whose Indians finished the regular season 7-3 following a narrow 30-27 victory over Newnan. Also joining the show will be Trinity Christian head football coach Kenny Dallas, who led the Lions to a perfect 10-0 season as they head into a BYE week and await the winner of the Athens Christian vs. St. Francis game in the first round.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
