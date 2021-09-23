The 111th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio, who is preparing the Trojans for their upcoming matchup against an undefeated Warner Robins team in this weekend’s Drive for the GHSA State Title game.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have second-year LaGrange head football coach Matt Napier who is 4-0 on the season heading into a Friday matchup against Shaw. Also joining the show will be Brunswick head football coach Sean Pender, who has led the Pirates to four consecutive victories to begin the season.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
