The 109th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Marietta head football coach Richard Morgan, who is preparing the Blue Devils for their matchup against Parkview this Friday in the Drive for the GHSA State Title series.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree, whose Panthers are 2-2 on the season after a 26-3 victory over Loganville last week. Also joining the show will be third year Cartersville head football coach Conor Foster who is 3-0 this season after a narrow 17-14 win over Creekside last Friday.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.