The 120th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Mill Creek head football coach Josh Lovelady, who is preparing his Hawks for their upcoming matchup against Class 7A top-ranked Collins Hill in the Drive for the GHSA State Title series.
Host Craig Sager II will also have Thomasville football coach Zach Grage, whose Bulldogs are 8-1 heading into this week’s game against Berrien. Also joining the show will be Benedictine football coach Danny Britt and Oconee County football coach Travis Noland. Britt, after an 0-2 start to the season, has led the Cadets to seven consecutive wins. Noland will look to bounce back against Stephens County after the Warriors lost their first game of the season against Monroe Area.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
