The 124th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Prince Avenue Christian head football coach Greg Vandagriff, whose Wolverines finished the regular season with nine consecutive wins after a week 1 loss to Calvary Day. Prince Avenue now awaits a second-round matchup against the winner of the Brookstone vs. Whitefield Academy game following a first-round forfeit by King’s Ridge.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Flowery Branch football coach Ben Hall, who is matched up against the Mays Raiders in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Also joining the show will be Whitewater football coach Chad Frazier, who led his Wildcats to a 40-20 victory over Harris County to close out the regular season. Whitewater now awaits its first-round matchup against Ola in the first round in Class 5A.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch.
