The 126th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Spalding head football coach Carl Kearney, who is preparing his Jaguars for their second-round matchup against North Oconee in the Class 4A playoffs.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Carver-Columbus football coach Corey Joyner, who led the Tigers to a 22-7 first-round victory over West Laurens this past Friday. Also joining the show will be Hapeville Charter football coach Winston Gordon, who is preparing his Hornets for their second-round matchup against Carver-Columbus.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
