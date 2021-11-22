The 128th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Thomasville head football coach Zach Grage, who is preparing his Bulldogs for their quarterfinals matchup against Rabun County in this week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title game on PeachtreeTV.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Johns Creek football coach Matt Helmerich who has led the Gladiators to their first-ever quarterfinals appearance in school history following a 45-14 win over Evans last Friday. Also joining the show will be Darlington football coach Tommy Atha, whose Tigers’ 24-14 second-round victory over Tattnall Square punches them through to the Class A Private quarterfinals where they’ll face off against Trinity Christian.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
