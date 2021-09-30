The 113th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Trinity Christian head football coach Kenny Dallas, whose Class A Private top-ranked Lions are heading into a matchup against ELCA in the Drive for the GHSA State Title series this Friday on PeachtreeTV.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have ELCA head football coach Jonathan Gess, who is preparing the Chargers for an opportunity to earn their second win of the season against Trinity Christian. Also joining the show will be Calvary Day head football coach Mark Stroud, who has led the Cavaliers to a 6-0 record this season.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
