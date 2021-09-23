The 110th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Walton head football coach Daniel Brunner, who is preparing for the Raiders’ upcoming matchup against Roswell.
Host I.J. Rosenberg, the President of Score Atlanta, will also have East Coweta head football coach John Small, who is 5-0 heading into this Friday’s game against Class 7A top-ranked Collins Hill. Also joining the show will be Grayson head football coach Adam Carter, who after losing in week 1 has led the Rams to four consecutive victories.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
