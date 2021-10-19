The 118th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Woodward Academy football coach John Hunt, whose War Eagles remain undefeated on the season following a 42-0 shutout victory over Drew.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Creekside football coach Maurice Dixon, who is preparing his Seminoles for their matchup against Mundy’s Mill this Friday. Also joining the show will be River Ridge football coach Michael Collins, whose Knights bounced back after two consecutive losses with a narrow 28-27 victory over Centennial last Friday.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.