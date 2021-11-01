The 122nd episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Woodward Academy football coach John Hunt, who is preparing his undefeated War Eagles for their matchup against Creekside this Friday in the last regular season game of the Drive for the GHSA State Title series.
Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Pebblebrook football coach Leroy Hood, who has led his Falcons to an 8-0-1 record heading into this Friday’s matchup against McEachern. Also joining the show will be Haralson County football coach Scott Peavey, who is preparing his 8-1 Rebels for their regular season finale against Bremen.
The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays and Thursdays starting at noon.
Follow the LINK to watch.
